JOHANNESBURG, March 18 South African equities
rebounded in afternoon trade after comments by Russian President
Vladimir Putin calmed global markets and emboldened traders to
pick up stocks that had been hammered in past sessions.
In a parliamentary speech, Putin said that while he approved
plans to make Crimea part of his country, Russia did not want
further partitioning of Ukraine.
"There was confusion in the market this morning, which was
subdued later in the afternoon after his comments and the equity
market rebounded," said Wilmar Buys, portfolio manager at FFO
Securities.
"We see a little bit of bargain hunting on shares that had
really dipped in the past couple of days."
The blue-chip Top-40 index was up 0.56 percent to
42,393.08 while the All-share was up 0.52 percent to
47,059.19.
Internet and media giant Naspers added 4.5
percent, the first rise in four sessions.
Naspers has been on the back foot following a sell-off in
China's Tencent Holdings, of which it owns about a
third. Investors punished Tencent after China's central bank
ordered a halt to some mobile payment methods used by Internet
companies due to security concerns.
Shares of furniture seller JD Group rocketed nearly
30 percent after retailer Steinhoff alerted the market
minutes before trading closed that it intended to increase its
shareholding in JD to up to 98 percent.
Gold stocks, which are often sought in times of tension,
pared recent gains. Johannesburg's gold index lost more
than 3 percent, led by Harmony Gold, which fell more
than 5 percent.
Activity was robust with 206 million shares changing hands,
according to preliminary exchange data.
Buys said he expected volumes to pick up further on
Wednesday and Thursday as institutional investors close out
hedge positions on their expiry on March 20th. South African
markets will be closed on Friday to mark Human Rights Day.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)