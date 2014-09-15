JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South Africa's Johannesburg Stock Exchange was experiencing a network connectivity problem that had delayed the start of trade on Monday, it said in a statement, adding that this required a reboot of one of its trading switches.

"Some equity market clients may lose connectivity temporarily. Please note this will not affect any other market connectivity as only the equity market operates through this trading network," it said. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)