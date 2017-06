JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 Anglo American Platinum , the world's No 1 platinum producer, said on Thursday that it would delay the dismissal process at some of its South African operations.

It said it is delaying dismissals at its Union and Amandelbult mines and while it will not reinstate the 12,000 dismissed at its Rustenburg mines, it remains open to discuss this with unions.

(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)