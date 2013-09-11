JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 A recently ended strike that hit automakers in South Africa resulted in production revenue losses of 20 billion rand ($2 billion) over four weeks, the local industry said on Wednesday.

"The aggregate production losses to date, at vehicle manufacturing level, amounted to over 45,000 vehicles which translated into a production revenue loss of about 20 billion rand," National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) president Johan Van Zyl said in a statement.

The dispute over pay, which ended at the weekend, affected more than 30,000 assembly line workers at major carmakers in South Africa, including Toyota, Ford, General Motors and Nissan.

NAAMSA said auto manufacturing operations would be disrupted further by an ongoing strike in the automotive component industry that started on Monday. The vehicle and automotive component manufacturing sectors account for around 30 percent of South Africa's manufacturing output.