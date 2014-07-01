JOHANNESBURG, July 1 A wage strike by 220,000
South African steel and engineering workers which began on
Tuesday will cost the economy
more than 300 million rand ($28 million) or 0.014 percent of GDP
a day, an employers body said.
The local chief executive of a major U.S. car manufacturer
had indicated he was under pressure from his head office to
close down South African operations and move to a country with a
more stable labour environment, the Steel and Engineering
Industries Federation of Southern Africa also said in a
statement.
($1 = 10.6665 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)