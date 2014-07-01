JOHANNESBURG, July 1 A wage strike by 220,000 South African steel and engineering workers which began on Tuesday will cost the economy more than 300 million rand ($28 million) or 0.014 percent of GDP a day, an employers body said.

The local chief executive of a major U.S. car manufacturer had indicated he was under pressure from his head office to close down South African operations and move to a country with a more stable labour environment, the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa also said in a statement. ($1 = 10.6665 South African Rand) (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; editing by David Dolan)