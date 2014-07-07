(Corrects to show strike at suppliers, not at GM plant)
CAPE TOWN, July 7 Workers at components
factories supplying General Motors' South African plant
remained on strike on Monday but the automaker said it had
sufficient inventory for both domestic and exports customers for
the medium term.
"The strike in the metal and engineering sector has impacted
upon supply of components to our production line, resulting in
our line not being operational since July 3. To date we have
lost three days of production," GM spokeswoman Denise Van
Huyssteen said.
(Reporting Wendell Roelf; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura;
Editing by Ed Cropley)