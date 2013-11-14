JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 South African vehicle
transport workers have gone on strike to press for higher wages,
a union official said on Thursday, in the latest blow to an
industry still reeling from crippling stoppages in August and
September.
About 3,000 workers aligned to the South African Transport
and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU) are demanding annual wage
increases of 12 percent over a two year period but the industry
is offering 10 percent for next year and 8 percent in 2015.
Vehicle transport workers move vehicles by road to ports for
export and to dealerships around the country.
The strike will affect the local distribution operations of
car makers BMW, Volkswagen AG, Nissan
and Mercedes-Benz while also impacting on
vehicle imports into South Africa.
A protracted strike in the industry will affect year end
vehicle sales.
The auto industry, which accounts for 6 percent of GDP, has
been hit by strikes in recent months and BMW said in October the
"inherently unstable" labour situation in Africa's biggest
economy had forced it to freeze expansion plans.
