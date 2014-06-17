(adds details and background)
JOHANNESBURG, June 17 South Africa's platinum
producers and union AMCU have agreed on a broad wage offer to
end a protracted strike but details such as the timeframe and
additional benefits are still outstanding, Impala Platinum said
on Tuesday.
"The big principle in the offer has apparently been agreed
to. It's just other smaller issues like the timeframe and
housing allowance that needs talking about," company spokesman
Johan Theron said.
The platinum producers had received the union's response to
a wage offer from the companies on Monday and all parties were
due to hold discussions this week, he added.
The five-month strike has hit output at mines that normally
account for 40 percent of global platinum supply and is
threatening to drag Africa's most advanced economy into
recession.
Siphamandla Makhanya, an AMCU shop steward, said the union
would call a mass meeting this week in the platinum belt to
decide on the latest company offers.
Last week, thousands of workers and AMCU shop stewards at
separate meetings at Impala Platinum, Anglo American
Platinum and Lonmin urged union
leaders to sign a wage deal.
The strike by 70,000 miners is the longest and costliest
strike in South Africa's history.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)