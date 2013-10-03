JOHANNESBURG Oct 3 South African automotive
parts workers have rejected the latest wage offer from employers
aimed at ending a strike that has brought assembly lines to a
standstill in Africa's biggest economy.
Jakkie Olivier, chief executive of the Retail Motor
Industry, told SAfm radio that management had offered to raise
salaries by 10 percent in the first year and 8 percent in the
following two years.
"We are hugely disappointed with the latest feedback we have
received from NUMSA," Olivier said, adding that the three-year
wage offer was "very reasonable" given the current economic
conditions.
NUMSA, South Africa's main manufacturing union, wants
double-digit wage hikes and better shift allowances.
General-secretary Irvin Jim said the union was open to more
talks with the employers, adding that discussions were at a
"critical, critical stage".
Auto manufacturing accounts for 6 percent of South Africa's
GDP and 12 percent of its exports. The strike has also damaged
the country's reputation as destination for foreign direct
investment.
Car companies affected included BMW, Volkswagen
, Toyota and Daimler.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Cropley)