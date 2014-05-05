JOHANNESBURG May 5 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) said on Monday its striking members had rejected the latest wage offer by the world's three biggest platinum mining companies.

The strike has been running for nearly four months at Anglo American Platinum, Lonmin and Impala Platinum and has hit 40 percent of global production of the precious metal.

The three companies took their latest wage offer directly to the roughly 70,000 striking miners after wage talks with the union collapsed. The firms said many of the strikers had expressed a desire to return to work. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)