JOHANNESBURG May 14 South Africa's National
Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said its members were unable to
return to work at the strike-hit operations of platinum producer
Lonmin on Wednesday because intimidation by the rival
AMCU union.
"The miners cannot get to work because the intimidation is
very high," Sydwell Dokolwana, NUM's regional secretary in the
platinum belt, told Reuters.
Lonmin had been aiming for a "mass return" of workers in a
bid to end a crippling 16-week strike that has also hit rivals
Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)