MARIKANA, South Africa May 15 South Africa's
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said on Thursday it had told
its members to avoid strike-hit mines on the platinum belt
because of intimidation from the rival AMCU union which has been
behind a 16-week stoppage.
"We have said they must stay away until conditions are safe
and the intimidation stops. We are expecting very few guys to go
to work today," Sydwell Dokolwana, NUM's regional secretary on
the platinum belt, told Reuters.
Reuters journalists outside platinum producer Lonmin's
Marikana mine said there was little activity with
virtually no one showing up to work. Anglo American Platinum
and Impala Platinum have also been hit by the
strike.
