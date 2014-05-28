JOHANNESBURG May 28 New South African mining
minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi said on Wednesday he understood that
talks, mediated by a labour court judge, between platinum mining
companies and the striking AMCU union had broken down.
"It appears the mediation has come to a stop yesterday,"
Ramatlhodi, who was sworn in as minister this week, told
Johannesburg's Talk Radio 702.
Court officials could not be reached for comment.
The platinum strike is now in its fifth month and is pushing
Africa's most advanced economy towards recession, but Ramatlhodi
said he was getting involved and was confident of finding a
solution.
"The economy is almost knocking at the door of a recession
and we should not allow that to happen to ourselves," he said,
adding that he had met the leadership of the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Tuesday and would
be meeting mining company management today.
"The AMCU president has assured me they are doing everything
possible to reach an agreement with the mining houses," he
added. "South Africans are very reasonable people. I've no doubt
that they'll find a solution."
His department, which was criticised for doing little to
tackle the strike in the previous administration, had also set
up an inter-ministerial technical team to help with mediation,
he added.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley/Joe Brock)