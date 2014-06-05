* Metal workers could down tools from month-end
* No end in sight for platinum strike
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Mfuneko Toyana
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's main
manufacturing union said on Thursday a strike was "inevitable"
and the leader of a five-month platinum walkout said his wage
demands were "non-negotiable", piling more pressure on an
economy battered by labour unrest.
More than 200,000 workers led by the National Union of
Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) could down tools over
higher pay from the beginning of July, union leaders told
reporters.
"Drawing from our past experiences, a strike is inevitable,"
said NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim. "As a worker-controlled
union, we will afford our members an opportunity to determine
out next course of action."
The union is demanding a one-year 15 percent wage increase
from companies that include Bell Equipment and Scaw
Metals.
Separately, the president of the main platinum union
rejected a government-brokered wage offer, dashing hopes for an
end to a strike that has cut global platinum output by 40
percent.
"The 12,500 rand ($1,200) is still non-negotiable. AMCU
members are steadfast and we are not turning back," Joseph
Mathunjwa, the president of the Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU), told Reuters, referring to the
union's monthly wage demands.
About 70,000 AMCU members downed tools in January at Anglo
American Platinum, Impala Platinum, and Lonmin
in a strike that has heavily affected economic
output in Africa's most advanced economy.
The walkout in the platinum belt caused South Africa's
economy to contract in the first quarter and has raised fears it
could lead the country into its second recession in five years.
STRIKE SEASON
South Africa is nearing the beginning of its annual "strike
season", in which unions negotiate with employers and sometimes
strike when talks go sour.
A NUMSA walkout would weigh on key sectors such as auto
parts supply and steel production, and could halt work on
building projects that include power utility Eskom's Kusile and
Medupi power stations.
The rand has shed about 6.5 percent since June last
year, weighed down by sluggish economic growth and high
inflation.
NUMSA said it was in separate wage negotiations talks with
ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of the world's top
steel maker, and was "very close" to sealing an
agreement.
NUMSA brought auto production last year - which represents
around 6 percent of economic output - to a standstill with a
four-week walkout at parts manufacturers.
($1 = 10.7745 South African Rand)
