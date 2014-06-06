BRIEF-Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan plans to acquire liquor firm for about 1.4 bln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire a liquor firm for about 1.4 billion yuan ($203.36 million) via cash, share issue
JOHANNESBURG, June 6 A South African footwear manufacturing union said on Friday it would go on a wage strike from Monday, the latest industrial action to hit an economy already reeling from a five-month stoppage in the platinum mines.
"The strike notice was issued yesterday and the strike is due to commence on Monday morning," the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union said. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Says it plans to acquire a liquor firm for about 1.4 billion yuan ($203.36 million) via cash, share issue
MADRID, April 21 Celta Vigo will have to upset the odds when they face English heavyweights Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals, but will be confident of emulating fellow Spaniards Sevilla who won the competition in the last three seasons.