JOHANNESBURG, June 24 South Africa's platinum producers Lonmin, Impala Platinum and Anglo American Platinum have signed a three-year wage deal with the AMCU union, bringing an end a crippling five-month mining strike.

"The road ahead for us remains a big challenge," Lonmin chief executive Ben Magara told reporters at the signing of the agreement in Johannesburg on Tuesday. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Joe Brock)