JOHANNESBURG, June 29 More than 220,000 members of South Africa's NUMSA engineering and metalworkers union will down tools on July 1 after last-ditch wage talks to avert a strike failed, its leaders said on Sunday.

Irvine Jim, Secretary General of South Africa's largest union, also said NUMSA members would picket the headquarters of state power utility Eskom on July 2 as part of a push for a wage increase of 12 percent. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; editing by John Stonestreet)