JOHANNESBURG, July 16 South Africa's main manufacturing union, NUMSA, said it has agreed a plan of action to intensify and accelerate a three-week wage strike that has hit car makers and construction companies.

Around 220,000 workers have downed tools in demand of a double digit wage increase after rejecting an offer from employers on Sunday, a blow to Africa's most advanced economy as it struggles to avoid recession. (Reporting by Ed Cropley)