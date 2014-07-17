(Adds Finance Minister comments, NUMSA)
JOHANNESBURG, July 17 Wage talks with South
Africa's metalworkers union will resume at the weekend, an
employer body said on Thursday, denying a report of a
government-brokered deal to end a strike that is further sapping
an ailing economy.
More than 200,000 metal workers stopped work at the start of
the month, demanding between 12-15 percent wage increases and
disrupting the supply of car parts and construction work at two
crucial power stations for Eskom.
Citing Irvin Jim, general secretary of the National Union of
Metalworkers (NUMSA), Bloomberg News reported the union would
relax its demands and agree a two-year deal with the Steel and
Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (SEIFSA).
But both NUMSA and SEIFSA denied they had reached an
agreement.
"There is no agreement. The report attributed to NUMSA that
a two-year agreement has been concluded with SEIFSA is
incorrect," said Lucio Trentini, operations director the main
employer body.
Trentini also said SEIFSA, other employer bodies and all six
striking unions, including NUMSA, will meet over three days from
Saturday to find ways to reach an agreement.
NUMSA rejected a pay offer from employers on Sunday and said
on Wednesday that it would immediately start mobilising workers
for protest marches across the country.
It also plans to hold lunchtime pickets and demonstrations
in the auto, rubber, tyre and power sectors.
The strike has disrupted the supply of components to
automobile makers, pushing Toyota, General Motors
and <Ford F.N> to halt production at their assembly
plants in South Africa.
A five-month strike in platinum mines which ended in June
has already damaged the economy, which is teetering on the brink
of recession after a first-quarter contraction.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told a briefing on Thursday
that the South African government was concerned about the state
of industrial relations.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Helen Nyambura-Mwaura in
Johannesburg and Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)