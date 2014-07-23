JOHANNESBURG, July 23 South Africa's biggest
union took the latest pay offer to its members for approval on
Wednesday in a fresh effort to end a three-week strike that has
halted output at several car factories.
More than 200,000 metal and engineering workers led by the
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) stopped
work on July 2 demanding higher wages.
The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South
Africa (SEIFSA) on Tuesday "reluctantly" agreed to raise
salaries by as much as 10 percent and gave unions until Friday
to make up their minds.
"The strike continues and has not been suspended. Our
members, at the coal face of the strike, will make the final
decision on whether to end the strike or not," NUMSA spokesman
Castro Ngobese said in a statement.
Ngobese said NUMSA would hold meetings in the next two days
to solicit feedback from members about the offer, which SEIFSA
has said would "inevitably lead to massive job losses".
The industrial action, which has also disrupted work at
construction sites of two vital power stations for Eskom
, has dealt a further blow to the economy reeling from
a five-month walkout in the platinum mines.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)