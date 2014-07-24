JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South Africa's UASA union said on Thursday it had accepted a wage increase offer of between 7 and 10 percent, raising hopes of an end to a three-week strike by more than 200,000 steel and engineering workers.

"The members have already accepted the financial improvement portion of the offer, so I'd say we have accepted the offer in principle," spokesman Johan van Niekerk said. "However, there are a few concerns about the offer," he said, adding the union had sent a letter to employers asking for clarification.

The United Association of South Africa (UASA) is one of the smaller unions in the sector, with about 20,000 members. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa, which is yet to make a decision on the offer, is the biggest with more than 200,000. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)