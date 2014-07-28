* Confusion as employer groups divided on deal
* Four-week strike hit car manufacturers
* More than 200,000 workers downed tools
* Employers to pay 10 pct wage increases
(Adds background, details)
By Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, July 28 South Africa's largest
union agreed on Monday to end a four-week strike in the metals
sector after accepting a wage increase offer from employers,
welcome relief to the continent's most advanced economy which
has been battered this year by stoppages.
But confusingly, one of the employers' associations involved
in the talks said it did not accept the deal and would lock out
workers who had been on strike. Another employers' group said it
was happy that the stoppage was over.
Analysts said the contrasting responses of different
employers' groups could stoke fresh tensions on the ground.
More than 200,000 members of the National Union of
Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) downed tools on July 2 to
demand higher wages, halting production at automakers including
General Motors and hitting work at new power plants.
The union said its members would return to work on Tuesday
after it accepted a 10 percent annual pay rise fixed for three
years for its lowest-paid workers, considerably higher than
inflation, which is currently running at 6.6 percent.
The National Employers' Association of South Africa (NEASA),
which represents about 3,000 employers in the metals sector,
said after the deal was announced that it regarded the wage
increase as excessive.
"We are not happy with the (pay) deal that has been done and
will lock out the striking workers from Tuesday," NEASA
spokeswoman Sya van der Walt-Potgieter told Reuters.
"NEASA is not a signatory to this agreement because of the
unsustainable level of the wage increase being agreed upon."
"TENSIONS"
NEASA represents about 3,000 employers in the metals sector
and so tens of thousands of NUMSA members expecting to return to
work on Tuesday may find they are unable to do so or discover
they do not have a wage agreement.
Another employer grouping, the Steel and Engineering
Industries Federation of Southern Africa, which represents about
2,000 employers, said it welcomed the end of the strike.
"(The conflicting responses could) exacerbate tensions on
the ground in localized areas as some employers accept returning
workers and others don't," said Nomura emerging markets analyst
Peter Attard Montalto.
The rand currency rose 0.33 percent against the
dollar on news of the pay deal but later yielded those gains to
trade near 10.58/dlr.
"The settlement offer has been overwhelmingly and
unanimously accepted by members," NUMSA General Secretary Irvin
Jim told reporters.
General Motors and Toyota both said they would
resume full production at their South African operations on
Tuesday following the end of the strike, which hit the
manufacturers of parts used on their assembly lines.
A smaller union, the 20,000-strong United Association of
South Africa (UASA), also earlier said it had accepted the wage
increase offer.
The metals and engineering strike came on the heels of a
five-month walkout in the platinum sector, the longest and
costliest strike in South Africa's history which triggered a
contraction in the economy in the first quarter.
NUMSA, which represents mostly urban and skilled black
workers, has been pressing a more militant agenda in the wake of
a falling out with South Africa's ruling African National
Congress over issues of economic and labour policy.
The union plans to help form a left-wing political party to
represent what it says is the "leaderless" working class which
could contest the next general election due in 2019.
(Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by
Gareth Jones)