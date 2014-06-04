JOHANNESBURG, June 4 South Africa's newly appointed mining minister, Ngoako Ramatlhodi, said on Wednesday he hoped to resolve a five-month platinum strike, the longest and costliest strike in the industry's history, this week.

"We are hoping to have it end by the end of this week," Ramatlhodi told Reuters. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Ed Cropley)