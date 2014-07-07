UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 24
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
JOHANNESBURG, July 7 The National Union of Metalkworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) said wage talks to end a week-old old strike would resume on Tuesday and that employers had not presented it with new offers.
More than 200,000 NUMSA members downed tools last Tuesday, demanding wage increases of up to 15 percent.
"If the employers can present something that we strongly feel we can take back to our members for a mandate, we will gladly do that," the union's spokesman Castro Ngobese said. "But in the absence of that, the strike continues." (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Good trading over christmas and new year period despite tough comparatives
LONDON, Jan 24 Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, on Tuesday beat forecasts for trading in its key Christmas quarter and maintained its profit outlook for the full year.