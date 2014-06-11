* Wage demands well above inflation but in line with past
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, June 11 As annual wage talks kick
off in South Africa, a five-month strike in the platinum sector
weighs large and could influence how other unions negotiate pay
demands this year.
So far, demands outside the platinum belt look to be in line
with previous years, allaying fears of sharply above-inflation
hikes that would pile pressure on South Africa's economy,
already teetering on the verge of recession.
Still, while the country's longest ever mining strike is not
leading other unions into excessive wage expectations, analysts
say it is having an effect and some unions may be waiting to see
the outcome before pushing for heftier increases.
The main manufacturing union, the National Union of
Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), wants steel and
engineering employers to raise wages by 15 percent. That is less
than the 20 percent hike it demanded at its last negotiation
three years ago, but its rhetoric has been noticeably more
aggressive this time round and NUMSA has threatened a walk-out
by more than 200,000 workers next month if talks collapse.
At previous mid-year bargaining talks known as 'strike
season', unions have posted wage demands up to three times the
inflation rate, but these have then been whittled down to final
settlements at double inflation or less.
In 2011, NUMSA settled for an increase of 10 percent
annually for three years.
Smaller unions' initial wage demands this year are
comparable with past years, and above inflation which stood at
6.1 percent in April. The Food and Allied Workers' Union (FAWU)
wanted an 11 percent hike for its members in the sugar industry,
but agreed last week to increases of 8.75-10 percent for sugar
refining and milling workers to end an 11-day strike.
However, the platinum strike and the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union's (AMCU) ability to hold out
for five months against Anglo American Platinum, Impala
Platinum and Lonmin may yet steel others to do
the same.
"Other unions are not demanding 12,500 rand but the AMCU
effect will be: 'Are they willing to negotiate in good faith?'
Negotiation is willingness to move from your declared position,"
said Joe Mothibi, a Johannesburg-based labour lawyer at Norton
Rose Fulbright.
AMCU's strike, the costliest in South Africa's history, has
taken out 40 percent of global platinum production and the
prospects of a quick resolution look dim.
The stoppage is estimated to have cost the three companies
22 billion rand ($2 billion) in lost revenue and employees
nearly 10 billion rand in wages, according to an industry
website that constantly updates the tally.
Any sign of a breakthrough by AMCU in the next few weeks
could prolong wage talks in other sectors - which typically take
weeks at least - as unions press their demands.
"If the mineworkers were successful then other groups may
well look at that and say 'If they can do it, we can do it too,"
said Gavin Capps, a researcher in the Society Work and
Development Institute at Johannesburg's Wits University.
RELATIVE NEWCOMER
AMCU's negotiating approach has so far failed to gain
traction with others, such as the National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM), the main union in the gold sector.
Last year NUM demanded basic pay hikes ranging from 15
percent to 60 percent but settled for increases of up to 8
percent for a period of two years. AMCU, which also represents
some workers in the gold sector, rejected that offer and is now
seeking permission from the labour court to launch a strike in
the gold sector.
AMCU is a relative newcomer to wage negotiations, having
only emerged as the main union in the platinum sector in 2012.
Some analysts say the deadlock in the platinum strike may in
part reflect AMCU's lack of experience in wage negotiations
compared to other unions.
It initially wanted the top-three platinum producers to hike
basic wages to 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month, a totemic figure
that has become the rallying cry - without any clear explanation
- of disgruntled miners during two years of turbulence on the
platinum belt.
That demand amounts to a 150 percent increase - around 25
times the current inflation rate.
The union has since scaled back its demands to a basic wage
of 12,500 rand in four years from now, which still works out at
an annual increase of 25 percent.
By contrast, the three main platinum producers are offering
pay hikes of up to 10 percent annually.
"Wage demands are about being realistic. AMCU is a
relatively new union as opposed to the more established unions,"
said Mothibi at Norton Rose Fulbright.
"The other unions may have done their homework on what is
achievable and viable as opposed to just demanding something
which is unattainable and might do more harm than good."
($1 = 10.7500 South African rand)
