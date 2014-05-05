JOHANNESBURG May 5 South Africa's President
Jacob Zuma said on Monday the Association of Mine and
Construction Workers (AMCU) was being irresponsible by dragging
a platinum sector wage strike out for nearly four months.
"The very fact that you can introduce a kind of threshold
that you are not prepared to move on, it says there's something
wrong with AMCU," Zuma, who is vying for a second term in
elections later this week, told a news conference.
AMCU is demanding a minimum basic salary of 12,500 rand
($1,200) a month within the next three to four years. Producers
Anglo American Platinum, Lonmin and
Impala Platinum are offering raises and allowances
amounting to the same figure but staggered until 2017.
($1 = 10.4625 South African Rand)
