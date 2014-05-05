JOHANNESBURG May 5 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma said on Monday the Association of Mine and Construction Workers (AMCU) was being irresponsible by dragging a platinum sector wage strike out for nearly four months.

"The very fact that you can introduce a kind of threshold that you are not prepared to move on, it says there's something wrong with AMCU," Zuma, who is vying for a second term in elections later this week, told a news conference.

AMCU is demanding a minimum basic salary of 12,500 rand ($1,200) a month within the next three to four years. Producers Anglo American Platinum, Lonmin and Impala Platinum are offering raises and allowances amounting to the same figure but staggered until 2017. ($1 = 10.4625 South African Rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)