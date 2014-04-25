* Crippling strike has entered its 13th week
* Union leaders rejected improved offer
By Zandi Shabalala and David Dolan
MARIKANA, South Africa, April 25 After three
months without pay, striking miner Jeffery Shipulale is ready to
accept almost any offer from his employer, South African
platinum producer Lonmin .
"We will even accept 1,000 rand ($94). We are hungry, there
is no money," the Mozambican national told Reuters as he and his
wife hawked tomatoes, onions, and loose cigarettes at a stand in
the ramshackle mining town of Marikana.
The father of six has been forced into the retail business
to make ends meet, but he doesn't have to settle for just 1,000
rand a month.
The latest wage offer from Lonmin, Anglo American Platinum
and Impala Platinum, which will see annual pay
hikes of up to 10 percent and bring the basic entry-level wage
to 9,250 rand a month by July 2017, were being communicated
directly to workers by cell phone text messages on Friday.
Talks between the producers and the Association of
Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) aimed at ending the
13-week strike collapsed on Thursday.
So the companies are forcing AMCU's hand and taking the
offer directly to workers, giving them the option to return to
work on their own and betting that after so long without a pay
check, many of them will rise to the bait.
In Shipulale's case, they have bet right.
"I'll take the money. I came here to work, not to strike,"
he said as he sat behind his stand on a plastic milk crate.
A spokesman at Implats confirmed that the offers have been
sent out by SMS text messages, through public broadcasts on
radio and placed in community newspapers.
"All employees must now seriously consider this offer. We
have to work together to find solutions that are affordable and
possible to resolve this wage deadlock," says one message.
Many of the strikers will be receiving the messages back in
their home villages, far from the shafts in regions such as the
Eastern Cape province and neighbouring countries such as Lesotho
and Mozambique, where they have returned to sit things out.
Normally bustling Marikana, 120 km (70 miles) northwest of
Johannesburg, is eerily quiet.
In the settlements ringing Lonmin's Marikana mine there are
few signs of life, with almost all of the doors of the
tin-roofed shacks shuttered. There are few pedestrians on the
dirt roads and a handful of goats eat rubbish and grass.
($1 = 10.6327 South African Rand)
