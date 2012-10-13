JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 Four people were arrested following a violent clash overnight with protesters near an Anglo American Platinum shaft in Rustenburg, about 120 km northwest of Johannesburg, police said on Saturday

Police said in a statement officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse about 1,000 protesters who were marching on Friday night toward the Khomanani 1 shaft.

The crowd responding with petrol bombs, damaging one police vehicle, police said. The were no reports of injuries.

