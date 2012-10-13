JOHANNESBURG Oct 13 Four people were arrested
following a violent clash overnight with protesters near an
Anglo American Platinum shaft in Rustenburg, about 120
km northwest of Johannesburg, police said on Saturday
Police said in a statement officers used teargas and rubber
bullets to disperse about 1,000 protesters who were marching on
Friday night toward the Khomanani 1 shaft.
The crowd responding with petrol bombs, damaging one police
vehicle, police said. The were no reports of injuries.
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)