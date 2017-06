JOHANNESBURG Oct 27 Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has offered to reinstate 12,000 miners sacked for going on an illegal strike at its South African operations if they return to their posts by Tuesday.

The company also said in a statement released in Saturday it has offered a one-off hardship allowance of 2,000 rand ($230) as an incentive to return. ($1 = 8.6517 South African rand) (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Alison Williams)