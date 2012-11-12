* Says extension to allow for more talks
* Workers reject company's latest offer
* Police fire rubber bullets near Xstrata mine
By Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 12 Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats) said it had extended until Wednesday a
deadline to more than 30,000 striking employees to accept its
latest offer or face the sack.
The extension comes as the world No. 1 platinum producer
struggles to end two months of wildcat action that has cut about
$250 million worth of output and counting.
Amplats, a unit of global mining giant Anglo American
, is carrying out a review of its South African platinum
operations which is expected to lead to shaft closures and job
losses.
South Africa's gold and platinum sectors have been rocked by
months of illegal and often violent strikes that have resulted
in over 50 deaths, mostly at the hands of police. Most of the
affected gold operations are back to work.
But fresh clashes broke out on Monday when police said
officers fired rubber bullets to disperse protesting miners who
barricaded a road leading to the Kroondal chrome mine operated
by Xstrata.
Amplats' latest offer included a 4,500 rand ($520) one-off
payment and a pledge to start wage talks early ahead of the
expiry of current agreements next year.
The offer was made initially on condition that the miners
returned to work on Monday.
But the workers rejected this, and the company said it
decided to grant the extension to allow national labour
federation COSATU to engage with the striking miners.
"COSATU was approached by the strike committee to engage
with them to facilitate a return to work of the employees who
are currently on the illegal strike," Amplats spokeswoman Mpumi
Sithole told Reuters.
Amplats has said it could not afford the demands from
workers of a salary increase of 4,500 rand ($520) per month,
which it said would add about 2.6 billion rand to the company's
wage bill.
Amplats' rival Impala Platinum said it expected the
market for the precious metal to be in deficit for 2012 and the
next few years, hurt by a decline in South African supply.
Anglo Gold Ashanti, the world's third-largest
bullion producer, last week cut its dividend and warned of
restructuring at its South African operations after weeks of
wildcat strikes wiped out $400 million in output.
The unrest is taking its toll on South Africa's reputation
as an investment destination.
Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both lowered South
Africa's credit rating, citing a lack of political leadership
and rising pressure on the government to throw money at the
social problems spilling out of the mines.