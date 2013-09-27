JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 South Africa's NUMSA union has signed an agreement to end a multi-week wage strike by auto garage and petrol station workers in Africa's largest economy, NUMSA General Secretary Irvin Jim said on Friday.

He initially said a much more damaging strike in the auto retail and parts sectors had been resolved. He later stated that strike was still on. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)