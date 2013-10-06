BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 South African trade union NUMSA said on Sunday it had reached a deal to end a four-week strike in the auto components sector that has crippled production and added that workers will report back for work on Monday.
Union officials told a news conference that workers would receive a 10-percent pay increase in the first year of the accord and would receive eight-percent increases in the second and third years covered by the agreement.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July