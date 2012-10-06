JOHANNESBURG Oct 6 Atlatsa Resources
has sacked some of the 2,500 workers who went on a wildcat
strike this week at its Bokoni platinum mine in South Africa, an
official said on Saturday.
The company, which employs about 3,500 people at the mine,
would not say how many had been sacked but those dismissed have
two days to appeal the decision, Joel Kesler, chief commercial
officer, told Reuters.
It planned to release details of the move on Monday.
The dismissals come after the world's top producer of the
precious metal, Anglo American Platinum, on Friday
sacked 12,000 miners at its operations in South Africa who had
also joined a wildcat strike that halted production.
Bokoni is a joint venture with Anglo American Platinum
(Amplats).