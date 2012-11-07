JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 Coal firms in South Africa, including Anglo American, have signed a deal to raise certain entry-level worker wages by up to 5 percent, the chamber of mines said on Wednesday, to prevent labour unrest in the sector from spreading to coal.

Some companies also offered once-off payment of 2,000 rand ($230) to workers in other categories, said Phillemon Motlhamme, deputy head for industrial relations at the chamber.