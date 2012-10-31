BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Oct 31 Forbes & Manhattan Coal said on Wednesday it has suspended all operations at its Magdalena and Aviemore underground mines in South Africa after a worker died in a strike-related incident.
"We have taken a decision to suspend all operations until such time as deemed safe and appropriate," Chief Executive Stephan Theron said in a statement.
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.