* Gold Fields strike ends; 1,500 workers sacked
* Lonmin miners back to work after walkout over arrests
* Zuma promises to accelerate infrastructure plans
By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 Miners ended a strike at
South African bullion producer Gold Fields on Friday,
while President Jacob Zuma pledged to speed up investment to
ease grievances fuelling the worst labour unrest since
apartheid.
But a month-long strike at Anglo American Platinum,
the world's top producer of the precious metal, showed no sign
of ending. Workers were also still off the job at Harmony Gold's
Kusasalethu mine.
With the government calling on miners to return to work,
companies have become emboldened to issue sacking ultimatums to
thousands of illegal strikers, a hard-ball negotiating tactic
that appears to be having some effect.
Gold Fields, the world's No. 4 producer, said about 11,000
miners, threatened with dismissal unless they went back by
Thursday, had returned to work after a month-long stoppage at
its KDC West operations in Carletonville, 40 km (25 miles) west
of Johannesburg.
It sacked 1,500 miners who had not turned up for work at KDC
West and gave 8,500 workers on a wildcat strike at KDC East,
another part of the mine, until early next week to report, or
lose their jobs.
About 15,000 workers have been fired in the past two weeks,
although analysts say most are likely to be re-hired because of
the huge cost and time required to recruit replacements.
About 35,000 miners, or about 7 percent of the industry's
total workforce, are on strike and facing threats of dismissal,
although roughly the same number have returned to work.
Mining firms are expected to use the strife to scale down
less-profitable operations, leading ultimately to job losses and
causing headaches for Zuma's ruling ANC, which has made reducing
chronic unemployment a priority.
Miners' pay has risen steadily since the end of apartheid
but poverty is entrenched in the rural areas from which most
come. As wages have increased, so have the number of dependents,
with a typical miner's salary now supporting eight to 10
relatives.
INEQUALITY
"The failure to invest in basic services in black
communities over the decades of colonial oppression and
apartheid is a critical element in the persistence of inequality
today," Zuma told a conference on infrastructure development.
He said the government would speed up its $100 billion plans
to build more houses for the poor, roads, schools and other
infrastructure in an effort to alleviate the rural poverty that
engulfs much of the nation.
Zuma's ruling ANC and its old ally, the COSATU labour
federation, have in the past kept a lid on strikes by
encouraging deals for steady wage rises.
But many strikers are now balking at the system, saying
labour leaders are more concerned about maintaining close ties
with politicians and company bosses than protecting workers.
Nearly 50 people have died in unrest since August, including
34 striking miners shot dead by police on Aug. 16 at Lonmin's
Marikana mine in the deadliest incident of its
kind since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.
Thousands of Lonmin workers staged a one-day walkout on
Thursday to protest against the arrests of colleagues suspected
of murdering rival labour leaders. Lonmin said on Friday it was
back to normal operations.