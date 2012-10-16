JOHANNESBURG Oct 16 Bullion and uranium
producer Gold One International said on
Tuesday it was suspending operations for 30 days at its Ezulwini
mine in South Africa following the dismissal of 1,417 workers
involved in an illegal strike.
It said the suspension was to ensure the safety of those
still employed at the mine and the security of assets as wildcat
strikes continue across the industry.
"Ezulwini is a marginal operation and the recent unprotected
industrial action has placed it under considerable economic
pressure," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)