JOHANNESBURG Oct 14 South Africa's growth forecasts will likely need to be revisited given the impact of widening labour unrest on Africa's biggest economy, the central bank's deputy governor, Daniel Mminele said in a speech on Sunday.

South Africa has been hit by a wave of wildcat strikes since August that have spread beyond the mining sector, threatened industrial relations and sparked downgrades of the country's credit rating.

"Growth forecasts will most likely need to be revisited," Mminele said in a speech to a JP Morgan investor seminar in Tokyo on Sunday that was posted on the Reserve Bank's website.