* Output at KDC suspended
* 8,500 more workers join Gold Fields strike
* Striking gold miners refuse to go back to work
* Companies may close mines, dismiss workers - union
By Sherilee Lakmidas
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 15 South African bullion
producer Gold Fields suspended output at its KDC
operations on Monday after 8,500 workers joined wildcat strikes
sweeping through the sector in Africa's biggest economy.
Gold Fields said around 19,500 of KDC's 26,700-strong
workforce were now part of the strike. The operation, which
includes the KDC West and East mines, produced 279,600 ounces of
gold in the April-June quarter, roughly a third of group output.
"Production at the entire KDC has now been suspended," the
company said in a statement.
Since August, 75,000 miners have downed tools in often
illegal and violent walkouts that are hitting economic growth
and investor confidence, and raising questions about President
Jacob Zuma's leadership shortly before a leadership election in
the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
More woes seemed in store for the gold sector after striking
miners on Monday rejected the industry's latest pay rise offer
after an extended deadline and refused to return to work.
The Chamber of Mines, which negotiates on behalf of Gold
Fields, AngloGold Ashanti and Harmony Gold,
said the companies would "explore other avenues to bring
normality" to the industry but did not say what the options
were.
However, Gideon du Plessis, deputy general secretary of the
Solidarity trade union that is part of the talks, said the
companies were considering closing loss-making mines, and
laying-off workers at other operations.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) reacted angrily to
that prospect, saying any mass dismissals, as has happened in
the troubled platinum sector, would be counterproductive.
"It would only serve to fuel emotions that are already high
and inflame the situation further," NUM said in a statement.
The strike is already costing AngloGold 32,000 ounces of
gold each week, while Harmony said it was losing between 20-25
kg of gold each day to a strike at its Kusasalethu mine. Gold
Fields has lost 65,000 ounces to date.
MINE PARALYSIS
The death toll from two months of labour unrest has risen to
more than 50. Fresh bouts of violence over the weekend led to
the arrest of more than 70 miners at a Gold Fields mine and four
others at an Anglo American Platinum operation.
The strikes have paralysed production at mines in South
Africa, a top platinum, iron ore, gold and coal producer, and
damaged South Africa's reputation among investors.
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating one notch last
Friday, saying mining strikes and social tensions could reduce
fiscal flexibility and hurt growth.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said the S&P decision came
as a "surprise", especially since mining strikes were not yet
having a major impact on government revenue and spending plans.
"There is no evidence that this will throw us off course,"
Gordhan said in an interview with Talk Radio 702.
S&P and Moody's, which downgraded South African bonds a
notch in September, both cited a lack of political leadership in
the current labour crisis, indicating the ANC is having trouble
managing an increasingly complex economy.
Truck drivers signed a deal for hefty raises last week,
ending a three-week strike that squeezed deliveries of fuel,
cash and consumer goods, and which prompted central bank Deputy
Governor Daniel Mminele to says growth forecasts of 2.6 percent
for 2012 and 3.4 percent for 2013 will "need to be revisited".
($1 = 8.6259 South African rand)
(Additional reporting by Tosin Sulaiman, Agnieszka Flak and Jon
Herskovitz; Editing by Ed Cropley and Hans-Juergen Peters)