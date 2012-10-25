* National Union of Mineworkers accepts gold industry offer
* Striking workers return to Harmony's Kusasalethu mine
* Tens of thousands still on unofficial strikes
* Wildcat strikes cost economy over $1.1 billion this year
By Sherilee Lakmidas and Olivia Kumwenda
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 South Africa's gold mines
agreed a wage deal with unions on Thursday as the bulk of the
gold sector's striking miners returned to work under threat of
dismissal.
The returns marked success of a sort for a new tough
approach by mining firms, but at least 12,000 gold and 20,000
platinum miners were still pursuing a wave of illegal strikes
that have cost Africa's largest economy over 10 billion rand
($1.14 billion) this year, according to the National Treasury.
About 100,000 workers in all have downed tools across South
Africa since August in the often violent strikes that have
triggered downgrades of South Africa's credit ratings, and
awkward questions about government performance for President
Jacob Zuma and the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
After three weeks of negotiations, the National Union of
Mineworkers (NUM) and the gold industry, which employs around
157,000, announced agreement on wage increases of between 1.5
and 10.8 percent for different categories of mine workers.
The deal is seen as a wage sweetener and comes as several
mining firms have played hard-ball by sacking workers for
illegal strikes.
Harmony Gold, South Africa's third-largest
producer, said most of its 5,400 employees who were threatened
with dismissal at its Kusasalethu mine were now back at work.
Strikes were also now over at two of Gold Fields'
three mines, where workers faced threats of being sacked.
"Stability in the gold mining industry has been achieved at
many of the operations and there are hopes that this trend will
continue," said Chamber of Mines executive Elize Strydom.
But AngloGold Ashanti, South Africa's biggest
producer, said on Wednesday it had sacked around half of its
24,000-strong local workforce who had ignored an ultimatum to
return to work or be fired.
AngloGold spokesman Alan Fine said the company was
optimistic the dismissed workers would return to work after they
appealed their dismissals.
Mining firms have usually taken back most fired workers
because it is more costly to train a new workforce. Analysts say
this round of strikes will lead to some permanent job losses
with firms shutting down marginal shafts.
PRESSURE ON ZUMA
The strikes have highlighted persisting glaring income
inequality in South Africa, which has increased since Nelson
Mandela's ANC took over following the end of white-minority rule
in 1994, promising "a better life for all".
Some in the business community worry that Zuma, who faces
ANC leadership elections at the end of the year, might try to
buy social stability with increased welfare spending.
But Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, presenting an interim
budget on Wednesday, said there was no more money to dish out,
bringing relief to investors worried about spiralling debt.
Gordhan cut South Africa's GDP forecast for the year to 2.5
percent from 2.7 percent and said the government needed some
time to determine the full impact of the mine strikes on growth.
Zuma has come in for particular criticism for not responding
faster to the Aug. 16 police killing of 34 strikers at Lonmin's
Marikana platinum mine, the bloodiest security
incident since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.
Critics and opponents of the president have tried to use the
mines unrest to attack his rule ahead of the December ANC
leadership elections, but most analysts see him with sufficient
support within the party to see off his opponents and rivals.
Despite the return to work movement at other mines, a
six-week strike at Anglo American Platinum (Amplats),
the world's top producer of the metal, is no closer to ending.
Some 20,500 workers at its Union and Amandelbult operations
are still holding out for higher wages. Amplats has also sacked
12,000 wildcat strikers at its Rustenburg mines.
Amplats on Thursday cut its full-year production target and
capital expenditure plans after revealing that the walkouts had
sliced 138,000 ounces off output, $217 million at today's price.
In the year to August, mining output fell 3.3 percent, with
production of platinum group metals 15.3 percent lower. Strong
iron ore demand from China has, however, helped offset some of
the decline in the platinum, gold and coal sectors, the Treasury
said.