* Union expects end to six-week strike at Amplats
* Pressure eases on Zuma as strikes wind down
* Reports of violence at union march
By Sherilee Lakmidas and Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 Workers have reached a deal
with Anglo American Platinum to reinstate 12,000 miners sacked
for an illegal strike, which could end the last big industrial
action that has rocked South Africa's massive mining sector.
Months of often violent wildcat strikes have cut production
in the platinum and gold sectors, raising concerns about slowing
economic growth as well as awkward questions about President
Jacob Zuma's management of the most damaging labour strife since
the end of apartheid in 1994.
"They agreed to reinstate all the dismissed workers on the
provision that they return to work by Tuesday," Lesiba Seshoka,
spokesman for the powerful National Union of Mineworkers (NUM),
told Reuters on Saturday.
Seshoka said he expected workers would return to their posts
and "that will mean the end of the strike".
Anglo American Platinum, or Amplats, said in a
separate statement it had reached the deal with several unions
and offered sweeteners such as a one-off hardship payment of
2,000 rand ($230) to facilitate the return. The strike has
lasted about six weeks and crippled production.
"Employees who do not return to work on Tuesday ... will
remain dismissed and/or be subjected to the illegal strike
disciplinary action and will not be eligible for any of the
benefits mentioned above," it said in a statement.
While tensions may be winding down at Amplats mines, police
in the area's platinum belt city of Rustenburg fired rubber
bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at a labour rally on
Saturday to separate NUM members from other workers who have
been fighting a deadly turf war for support.
Seven people were arrested and no major injuries were
reported in the incident about 120 km (80 miles) northwest of
Johannesburg, police said.
In recent days, several wildcat strikes over wages and
working conditions in the gold sector have come to an end with
employers sacking, or threatening to sack, miners striking
illegally.
South African labour law requires clear formal processes for
strikes and walk-outs. Those that do not go through all the
proper hoops are considered illegal, and can result in striking
workers being sacked.
Mining firms usually reinstate dismissed workers because it
is more expensive to train a new workforce. But some of the job
losses could be permanent with employers using the labour strife
to shut down marginal mines in South Africa.
ANC ELECTION
The deal at Amplats comes after Cynthia Carroll, chief
executive of parent Anglo American, announced her
resignation on Friday. She had come under pressure from
investors over the firm's lagging share price and continued
dependence on strike-hit South Africa.
Anglo owns 77 percent of Anglo American Platinum. Although
responsible for 24 percent of its parent's 2011 revenue, Amplats
brought in just 8 percent of total operating profit because of
soaring costs.
If the workers do return to Amplats, Zuma will have likely
weathered a labour storm that threatened to cause problems for
him as he seeks re-election as leader of the ruling African
National Congress at a party meeting in December.
If Zuma wins the race to lead the party that dominates South
African politics, he will be on a path to remain the country's
president for another term lasting until 2019.
Zuma has called on wildcat strikers to return to work,
pledged to speed up a massive infrastructure programme to
improve living conditions in the mining belt and held a
high-level meeting with labour and industry trying to break the
impasse.
Critics saw these moves as mostly symbolic, doing little to
ease the tension and saying hardball negotiation tactics from
employers and weeks of lost wages had more of an effect in
ending many of the strikes.
Local media said Zuma appeared to have an edge in the ANC
race, in which about 4,500 local branch delegates will select
the party's leaders. Zuma's foes, who see him as an ineffectual
leader, could be emboldened if labour tensions flare again.
Many strikers accuse ANC leaders and their labour allies of
worrying too much about their political ties and not showing
enough concern for miners working deep underground.
The strikes have highlighted persistent glaring income
inequality in South Africa, which has increased since Nelson
Mandela's ANC took over following the end of white-minority rule
in 1994, promising "a better life for all".
Zuma has come in for particular criticism for not responding
faster to the Aug. 16 police killing of 34 strikers at Lonmin's
Marikana platinum mine, the bloodiest security
incident since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.