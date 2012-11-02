* TauTona, Mponeng suspended until Sunday
* Xstrata fires 400 workers at Kroondal mine
* Coal of Africa gives 26 pct pay hike at Mooiplaats
By Agnieszka Flak
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 Striking miners at AngloGold
Ashanti will return to work on Sunday at two mines
where operations were suspended this week in a dispute over
bonus payments, the world's third largest bullion producer said.
The disruptions underscored the residual tensions between
management and staff despite the official resolution of the
worst industrial unrest in the mining sector since the end of
apartheid almost two decades ago.
Sit-in protests at the company's TauTona and Mponeng mines,
65 km (40 miles) west of Johannesburg, had been resolved and it
was now ramping up to full production at all of its other South
African mines following weeks of wildcat stoppages.
"Work at both mines is expected to resume as normal at the
night shift on Sunday," the company said on Friday.
In the last three months, more than 80,000 miners have
downed tools in platinum and gold mines, hitting growth in
Africa's biggest economy and exposing President Jacob Zuma and
the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to heavy criticism
for failing to manage labour relations.
More than 50 people have died - most of them shot dead by
police - and the unrest is taking its toll on South Africa's
reputation as an investment destination.
Standard & Poor's and Moody's have both lowered South
Africa's credit rating, citing a lack of political leadership
and rising pressure on the government to throw money at the
social problems spilling out of the mines.
FINANCIAL DISTRESS
Management threats of mass dismissals, along with pay
sweeteners, have ended most of the strikes in the last two weeks
but tensions at individual shafts are still simmering.
Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and stun
grenades at protesting miners in the platinum belt again this
week, prompting more calls for calm from Zuma.
On Thursday, mining giant Xstrata dismissed 400
workers on an illegal strike at its Kroondal chrome mine that
had shut down most of the plant.
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world's top
producer of the precious metal, is still struggling to get more
than 30,000 workers back to work, with an illegal strike at its
Rustenburg operations now in its seventh week.
The strike has cost it 141,640 ounces of platinum so far.
Amplats' chief executive Chris Griffith said on Thursday the
platinum industry was in "severe financial distress" and that
high wage settlements to get wildcat strikers back to work would
lead to job cuts.
One Gold Fields' mine also remains shut while the
company processes the appeals of 8,500 workers sacked for a
non-sanctioned strike.
Miners have been emboldened by an increase of up to 22
percent in wages given by platinum producer Lonmin
to end a strike at its Marikana mine, where
police shot dead 34 miners on Aug. 16.
Junior miner Coal of Africa said it had agreed to
up wages for workers at its Mooiplaats colliery by 26 percent,
including allowances, following a legal strike at the mine.
Even though Zuma's handling of the unrest has caused concern
within his governing African National Congress (ANC), he remains
favourite to win re-election at an ANC leadership conference in
December, teeing him up for another five years as national
president from 2014.