JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 Two miners were killed in
clashes between rival unions in South Africa on Thursday at a
mine run by Harmony Gold, in a fresh flare-up of labour
violence in Africa's largest economy days after a wave of
wildcat strikes ended, police said.
A third miner was in hospital after being shot in the leg
during the confrontation at Kusasalethu mine, 65 km (40 miles)
west of Johannesburg, police spokeswoman Katlego Mogale said.
"Now its quiet. Police are here to monitor the situation,'
she told Reuters, adding that between 500 and 1,000 miners were
gathered at the mine operated by South Africa's third largest
bullion producer.
The clashes at the site resulted from a dispute between the
National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the smaller Association
of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), whose membership
turf war has been at the root of much of the recent violence in
the South African mining sector.
The last of a wave of illegal strikes that have swept South
Africa's gold and platinum mines this year ended a week ago
after workers accepted an offer from Anglo American Platinum Ltd
, the world's top producer of the precious metal.
But tensions remain between AMCU and the NUM, which has seen
its once unrivalled position challenged by the smaller union
amid rank and file perceptions that it has grown out of touch
with worker needs.
"Our offices at the Harmony mine were attacked after
organisers from another union showed up there demanding a
meeting and were refused," NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told
Reuters.
The strikes over the last few months have cost companies and
the economy billions of dollars in lost output and 50 people
were killed in the unrest.
The labour strife prompted Moody's and Standard and Poor's
to downgrade their credit ratings for South Africa.
South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus said on
Thursday the labour troubles were undermining the economy's
ability to create jobs.
"In the context of a very weak global economy ... the ability
to attract investment and improve the country's ratings must be
a clear objective," Marcus said, warning that the strikes would
lead to job losses in a country grappling with unemployment of
over 25 percent.
