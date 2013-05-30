JOHANNESBURG May 30 Glencore Xstrata Plc
said on Thursday three of its chrome mines in South
Africa were at a standstill after up to 1,500 workers embarked
on an illegal strike this week.
The dispute at the mines near Steelpoort, northeast of
Johannesburg in the Limpopo province, adds to long-running
friction in the mining industry that has caused production to
slow, raised concerns about Africa's largest economy and sent
the rand to new four-year lows.
"The strike started on Tuesday and all three mines are not
in operation," said Glencore Xstrata chrome spokesman
Christopher Tsatsawane. "We have dismissed 200 employees at
Helena mine after they failed to return to work after three
ultimatums."
He said more employees could be dismissed. Final ultimatums
were yet to be issued to strikers at its Magareng and
Thorncliffe mines.
Tsatsawane said the workers, most of whom belong to the
militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
(AMCU), had stopped work in solidarity with an individual who
claims he was assaulted by a shift supervisor.
Dismissal of workers is not likely to go down well with
trade unions, already embroiled in a turf war and on the brink
of biennial wage negotiations.
South Africa, home to around 75 percent of the world's
chromite reserves, has become a flashpoint of violent labour
strife as AMCU and the dominant National Union of Mineworkers
(NUM) battle for members.