* Many construction, petrol workers disregard strike call
* Workers prefer pay over militancy amid widespread poverty
* Questions raised about labour leaders' bond with ANC
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 Striking South African
airline workers returned to work this week and promised to
pursue wage talks in a further sign of waning union militancy
amid job fears that have eased the strike threat to Africa's
biggest economy.
With the unemployment rate stuck at about 25 percent for
years and poverty gripping millions, many South Africans have
said they are more concerned with securing a paycheque for
themselves than heeding the strike calls of union bosses.
Still, a labour turf war in the mining sector retains the
potential to destabilise the economy and bedevil President Jacob
Zuma's African National Congress (ANC) party as it moves towards
elections next year.
Apart from the airline walkout, two other strikes - by
construction workers and petrol station attendants - have had
scant effect with many workers refusing to heed union demands to
down tools and many building sites still hives of activity.
"No one is paying too much attention to the strike. If we
stay away, we don't get paid and we need the money," said Elias
Baloyi, 33, a construction worker in Johannesburg's Sandton
financial district.
Even though South Africa is one of the most strike-prone
countries in the world, this year's relatively peaceful wage
talks suggest unions that once dominated their sectors may have
lost a bit of their clout, analysts said.
About 1,300 technical workers with transport union SATAWU
were back at their posts with national carrier South African
Airways (SAA), ending a walkout that started on Aug. 26, a union
official said on Tuesday.
The union had been seeking 12 percent wage increases, about
double the inflation rate and double the employer's offer. SAA
said the strike had almost no impact on its operations.
"We felt that we were doing injustice to our members by
staying outside too long because the principle of 'no work, no
pay' still applies," said SATAWU's Matthew Ramosi.
CASH CRUNCH
Workers in the car manufacturing and gold mining industries
also returned to work over the past week after strikes that
halted operations at some of the country's biggest producers
were resolved on Sunday.
Labour has been at the heart of the post-apartheid structure
with the largest umbrella labour federation COSATU in a
governing alliance with the ANC forged in the common struggle
against the white-minority rule that ended in 1994.
But many workers feel that alliance has lost its focus on
shop floor issues and become more about securing votes for the
ANC.
SATAWU and other established COSATU labour groups have
haemorrhaged tens of thousands of members since 2012 to rival
unions billing themselves as being better in tune with the
concerns of the rank and file in the face of an economy that has
been shedding mining and manufacturing jobs.
"The reality is that workers in dire economic circumstances
begin to get a sense of relative deprivation and start exploring
other avenues to improve their lot, particularly when their
union is ineffectual," labour analyst Sakhela Buhlungu wrote in
the Sunday Independent newspaper.
None of the recent strikes were marred by the violence of
last year's labour unrest in the platinum belt, triggered by a
union turf battle that left more than 50 people dead, including
34 shot dead by police at Lonmin's Marikana mine.
South Africa averaged 7 million working days lost per year
due to strikes from 2007 to 2011, according to the Department of
Labour. Andrew Levy, a consultancy that also tracks days lost to
strikes, says about 2 million days of work have been lost to
strikes so far this year, compared with 3.5 million in 2012.
