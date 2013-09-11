BRIEF-Vgrass Fashion's shareholder cuts stake to 4.15 pct from 6.11 pct between March 13-16
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Wednesday that wage settlements in the gold sector would amount to 1.5 billion rand ($150 million) in extra costs for companies over the next 12 months.
Companies and unions agreed to wage hikes of up to eight percent last week, ending a three-day strike. ($1 = 9.9784 South African rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)
* Says its previously announced 7 million common shares have been subscribed on April 5
BERLIN, April 5 Global Fashion Group, the emerging markets fashion retailer set up by German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet, reined in losses in the fourth quarter as it increased efficiency across its regions despite tough economic conditions.