JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 South Africa's Chamber of Mines said on Wednesday that wage settlements in the gold sector would amount to 1.5 billion rand ($150 million) in extra costs for companies over the next 12 months.

Companies and unions agreed to wage hikes of up to eight percent last week, ending a three-day strike. ($1 = 9.9784 South African rand) (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)