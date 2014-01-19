* Strike will hit over half of global platinum supply
* Rand currency could come under renewed pressure
* AMCU leaders slam ANC ahead of elections
By Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard
RUSTENBURG, South Africa, Jan 19 The main trade
union for South African platinum miners will strike next week at
the world's top three producers, hitting over half of global
output and the margins of companies struggling to make profits.
A simultaneous stoppage at the three producers would hit a
key South African export at a time when the rand currency
is near five-year lows, and deal a fresh blow to
investor confidence in Africa's biggest economy.
Renewed labour unrest would also be an unwelcome distraction
for President Jacob Zuma and his ruling African National
Congress (ANC) ahead of general elections expected in three
months.
Members of South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to
strike at world No. 1 producer Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)
in a show of hands in a stadium in the platinum belt
city of Rustenburg.
Around 15,000 miners had piled into the stadium in a display
of force ahead of the industrial action.
In recent days, AMCU members also voted to strike at
Amplats' rivals Lonmin and Impala Platinum (Implats)
.
AMCU president Joseph Mathunjwa told the rally that Amplats
would be served notice of the strike action on Monday and
workers would down tools on Thursday.
The union said last week it would do the same at Lonmin and
spokesman Jimmy Gama told Reuters after the mass meeting that
Implats would also get its notice on Monday.
"Comrades, let's intensify the struggle for a better wage,"
Mathunjwa, a charismatic lay preacher who has styled himself as
a Christian warrior waging class war for South Africa's black
workers, said to roars of approval from the crowd.
He earlier swept into the stadium in a brand new Lexus car,
flanked by three burly white bodyguards, to a rock star welcome
and wild cheers from AMCU members, most of whom were clad in the
union's trademark green shirts.
Such a display of wealth and power is sure to be fodder for
the critics of AMCU, which poached tens of thousands of members
from the once unchallenged National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)
in part by exploiting rank and file perceptions that its rival
had grown too close to management.
Its turf war with NUM has killed dozens of people and
sparked a wave of wildcat strikes in 2012 that pushed Amplats, a
unit of Anglo American, into the red that year.
But AMCU has been playing by the rules and has permission
from a government mediator - a legal requirement in South Africa
- to proceed with the strikes, provided it gives the employers
notice of at least 48 hours.
The union conflict also has political implications as NUM is
a key ally of the ANC and speakers criticised the ruling party.
Madiba Bukhali, a regional AMCU leader, told the rally that
miners had put the ANC in parliament "but now they have
forgotten us, now that they are out of this hole."
"Zuma, we voted for him but he has built a huge house and
forgotten his neighbours," he said, referring to a $21 million
state-funded security upgrade to the president's private home
that has been widely criticised by the South African press and
opposition parties.
LIVING WAGE
At Amplats and Lonmin, the union is seeking a minimum
monthly wage of 12,500 rand ($1,200) for entry-level workers -
more than double current levels, under the populist battle cry
of a "living wage". At Implats the union scaled back its demand
late last year to just over 8,500 rand.
Companies have said they can ill afford steep increases as
power and other costs soar against the backdrop of depressed
prices for the white metal used in emissions-capping catalytic
converters in automobiles.
Platinum's spot price shed 11 percent last year and
is about 40 percent down from record peaks scaled in 2008.
AMCU is also under pressure to deliver on its promises now
that it is the dominant union on the platinum belt, setting the
stage for a bruising showdown between capital and labour.
Miners may struggle to hold out without pay if the strike
becomes protracted. The typical South African mine worker has
eight dependants, many of whom are peasants in rural areas far
from the shafts. This stokes their demands but also means they
cannot survive for long without an income.
But AMCU is known for its discipline and militancy.
Over half of global platinum supply will be halted and
around two-thirds or more could be impacted if the strike
includes Amplats' joint venture partners, though it is not clear
if that will be the case.