UPDATE 2-U.S. and Indonesia seek to cut trade and investment barriers
* Indonesia on Trump's trade review list; US firms in firing line
JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) will start government-brokered talks with the world's top three platinum companies on Friday to resolve a strike over pay, the labour ministry said.
The talks, under the auspices of South Africa's main commercial arbitration body, will start at 0700 GMT, labour ministry spokesman Musi Zondi said.
The strike at Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin started on Thursday.
* Indonesia on Trump's trade review list; US firms in firing line
SYDNEY, April 21 Shares of most Asian steelmakers rose on Friday, deflecting the first salvo of a long-anticipated anti-dumping campaign from U.S. President Donald Trump.