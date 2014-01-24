JOHANNESBURG Jan 24 South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) will start government-brokered talks with the world's top three platinum companies on Friday to resolve a strike over pay, the labour ministry said.

The talks, under the auspices of South Africa's main commercial arbitration body, will start at 0700 GMT, labour ministry spokesman Musi Zondi said.

The strike at Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin started on Thursday.