PRETORIA Jan 29 Government-brokered talks
between the world's top three platinum producers and South
Africa's striking AMCU union continued on Wednesday as miners
gathered for a rally near Lonmin's Marikana
operation.
The strike - which started last week and has hit around 40
percent of global output of the precious metal - could be
protracted as the two sides remain far apart on wage increases.
Wednesday is the last scheduled day of the talks with the
government mediator and it is unclear what would happen if the
negotiations remain deadlocked.
The strike by the hardline Association of Mineworkers and
Construction Union (AMCU) has impacted the main South African
operations of Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum
and Lonmin.
Mine workers were being bused in to a stadium for a rally in
Marikana northwest of Johannesburg, a union source said, where
AMCU leaders were expected to brief strikers on the talks.
Marikana was the site of South Africa's bloodiest
post-apartheid labour incident, when police gunned down 34
striking miners in 2012.