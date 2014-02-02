JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South African government
mediators have put forward a proposal designed to end a strike
that has hit around 40 percent of global platinum supply, they
said at the weekend.
It was not immediately clear what the proposal entails and
the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration
(CCMA) declined to say what is in it.
"The mediated proposal or a variation thereof could form the
basis of a final settlement in this dispute," said Nerine Kahn,
CCMA director in a statement.
Talks between South Africa's main platinum union, AMCU, and
three platinum producers - Anglo American Platinum,
Lonmin and Impala Platinum - were
suspended until Tuesday, CCMA said.
The companies and AMCU also declined to disclose the content
of the mediators' proposal.
Workers downed tools a week ago, seeking a doubling of wages
to 12,500 rand ($1,100)a month, a demand companies have said
they can ill-afford as they struggle to recover from a wave
wildcat strikes that battered the sector in 2012 and led to
dozens of deaths.
"It is imperative that a resolution is affordable, achievable
and sustainable," the three companies said in a joint statement.
AMCU rejected a revised 9 percent wage hike offer last week.
($1 = 11.1688 South African rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Alison Williams)